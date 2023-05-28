The New York Mets (27-26) and Colorado Rockies (23-30) square off on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Tylor Megill (5-3) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (4-4) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rockies vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Megill - NYM (5-3, 4.32 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 6.48 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies are sending Gomber (4-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 6.48 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

During 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.48 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .277 to his opponents.

Gomber has collected four quality starts this season.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this matchup.

Austin Gomber vs. Mets

He will face a Mets offense that ranks 18th in the league with 431 total hits (on a .244 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .394 (19th in the league) with 60 total home runs (15th in MLB play).

Gomber has thrown six innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out three against the Mets this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

The Mets will hand the ball to Megill (5-3) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, a 1.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.480 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 10 starts, Megill has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

Tylor Megill vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank eighth in MLB with a .258 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 16th in the league (.403) and 43 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 6-for-18 with three RBI in 4 2/3 innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.