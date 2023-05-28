The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant is batting .268 with six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 66.0% of his 47 games this season, Bryant has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • In 10.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in 13 games this season (27.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 16 games this year (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.308 AVG .296
.410 OBP .360
.538 SLG .395
6 XBH 4
3 HR 2
6 RBI 7
7/7 K/BB 20/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 24
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Megill (5-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.32, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
