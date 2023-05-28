Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:25 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is batting .268 with six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- In 66.0% of his 47 games this season, Bryant has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 10.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has had an RBI in 13 games this season (27.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 games this year (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.308
|AVG
|.296
|.410
|OBP
|.360
|.538
|SLG
|.395
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|7/7
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (66.7%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (5-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.32, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.