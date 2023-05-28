The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .700 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.387), slugging percentage (.519) and total hits (52) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

In 77.8% of his games this season (35 of 45), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has an RBI in 18 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (18 of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 19 22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings