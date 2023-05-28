Are you a big fan of college softball who doesn't want to miss a game? On Sunday, May 28, there is one NCAA softball game on the slate that are airing on Fubo. Check out the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.

College Softball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch NCAA Tournament, Super Regional: Teams TBA

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Every team's path to the Women's College World Series begins with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and culminates with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.