The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks while batting .222.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 60.4% of his games this year (29 of 48), with at least two hits eight times (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.4%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has had an RBI in 16 games this season (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 20 times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 24 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

