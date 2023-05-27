The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks while batting .222.
  • McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 60.4% of his games this year (29 of 48), with at least two hits eight times (16.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.4%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • McMahon has had an RBI in 16 games this season (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 20 times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.283 AVG .152
.328 OBP .239
.491 SLG .304
7 XBH 7
2 HR 2
9 RBI 7
25/4 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 24
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets will send Verlander (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .198 batting average against him.
