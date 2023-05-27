At the end of the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rickie Fowler is currently 22nd with a score of -2.

Looking to bet on Rickie Fowler at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Fowler has scored below par 11 times, while also posting 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 15 rounds played.

Over his last 15 rounds, Fowler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Fowler has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Fowler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 28 -5 268 0 18 1 4 $3.8M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Fowler's previous eight appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 30th.

Fowler has made the cut five times in his previous eight entries in this event.

Fowler finished 22nd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Colonial Country Club will play at 7,209 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,297.

The average course Fowler has played in the past year has been 97 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was in the 50th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship ranked in the 57th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

Fowler shot better than only 14% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Fowler recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Fowler had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.8).

Fowler's one birdie or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average of 4.5.

In that most recent outing, Fowler had a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Fowler ended the PGA Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Fowler had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.0.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Fowler's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

