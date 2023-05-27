Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nolan Jones (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)
- Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Jones got a hit in 12 of 28 games last season, with multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He hit a long ball in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.4% of his games a year ago (six of 28), Jones plated a run. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
- In 21.4% of his 28 games last season, he scored (six times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.7%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.143
|AVG
|.314
|.211
|OBP
|.375
|.171
|SLG
|.510
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|8
|19/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace the league.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .198 batting average against him.
