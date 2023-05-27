On Saturday, Nolan Jones (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)

Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Jones got a hit in 12 of 28 games last season, with multiple hits in seven of those games.

He hit a long ball in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In 21.4% of his games a year ago (six of 28), Jones plated a run. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.

In 21.4% of his 28 games last season, he scored (six times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.7%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 14 .143 AVG .314 .211 OBP .375 .171 SLG .510 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 5 RBI 8 19/3 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)