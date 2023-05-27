On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (hitting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Profar has gotten at least one hit in 68.2% of his games this season (30 of 44), with at least two hits 12 times (27.3%).
  • In four games this year, he has homered (9.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Profar has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (29.5%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (11.4%).
  • He has scored in 18 of 44 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.259 AVG .188
.333 OBP .296
.397 SLG .362
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
5 RBI 10
11/7 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 20
18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Verlander (2-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing hitters.
