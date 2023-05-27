The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while batting .223.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (30 of 48), with multiple hits six times (12.5%).

In three games this year, he has homered (6.3%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.

He has scored in 19 of 48 games (39.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 22 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings