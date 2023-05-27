The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks while hitting .286.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

Blackmon is batting .375 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a home run in four games this year (8.7%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.

In 30.4% of his games this season, Blackmon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9%.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (23 of 46), with two or more runs four times (8.7%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 22 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings