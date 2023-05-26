Mike Toglia -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on May 26 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia is batting .174 with a double and two walks.
  • In three of eight games this season, Toglia has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Toglia has not driven in a run this year.
  • In four of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
  • The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Scherzer (3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
  • The 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
