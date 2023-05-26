Mike Toglia -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on May 26 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is batting .174 with a double and two walks.

In three of eight games this season, Toglia has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Toglia has not driven in a run this year.

In four of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings