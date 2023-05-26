Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Kris Bryant (.184 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is batting .274 with six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 112th in the league in slugging.
- Bryant has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 46 games this year, with at least two hits in 32.6% of those games.
- In five games this season, he has homered (10.9%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Bryant has driven home a run in 13 games this season (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 16 of 46 games (34.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.308
|AVG
|.296
|.410
|OBP
|.360
|.538
|SLG
|.395
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|7/7
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (66.7%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.62 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 38-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.
