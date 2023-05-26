Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on May 26 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .264 with six doubles and three walks.
  • In 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%) Castro has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 28 games this season.
  • Castro has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (32.1%), with more than one RBI in five of them (17.9%).
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
.333 AVG .176
.320 OBP .237
.417 SLG .206
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
6 RBI 3
3/0 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
16 GP 12
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.62).
  • The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Scherzer (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 38-year-old has put up a 4.01 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
