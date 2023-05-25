The Phoenix Mercury (0-2) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (0-2) at Footprint Center on Thursday, May 25 at 10:00 PM ET.

Phoenix lost to Chicago 75-69 at home in its most recent game. Its top performers were Brittney Griner (27 PTS, 10 REB, 4 BLK, 69.2 FG%) and Diana Taurasi (16 PTS, 6 AST, 29.4 FG%, 2-9 from 3PT).

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - - Shey Peddy Out Achilles - - -

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN

Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury Player Leaders (2022)

Taurasi scored 16.7 points per game last season.

Brianna Turner collected 6.8 rebounds a game and Moriah Jefferson dished out 4.9 assists per contest.

Taurasi was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down three per game.

Turner averaged 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mercury -2.5 160.5

