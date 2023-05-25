The Phoenix Mercury (0-2) welcome in the Minnesota Lynx (0-1) after Brittney Griner scored 27 points in the Mercury's 75-69 loss to the Sky. The contest airs on Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The game has no set line.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN

Mercury vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 83 Lynx 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-1.0)

Phoenix (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 165.9

Mercury vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix beat the spread seven times in 22 games last season.

There were nine Phoenix games (out of 22) that went over the total last year.

Mercury Performance Insights

Last year, the Mercury were seventh in the WNBA offensively (81.1 points scored per game) and ninth on defense (84.1 points allowed).

Last year, Phoenix was second-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (31.2 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (37.2).

The Mercury committed 13.3 turnovers per game last season and forced 14.2 per game, ranking fifth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

The Mercury were fourth in the league in 3-pointers made (8.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.9%) last season.

Last year, the Mercury were ninth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.7%).

Phoenix took 59.9% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.1% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 69.3% of Phoenix's buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.7% were 3-pointers.

