On Thursday, May 25, 2023, the Phoenix Mercury (0-2) face the Minnesota Lynx (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Lynx matchup.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mercury Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Mercury went 7-15-0 ATS last season.
  • The Lynx won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover eight times.
  • The Mercury and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 22 times last season.
  • Lynx games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last season.

