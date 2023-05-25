On Thursday, May 25, 2023, the Phoenix Mercury (0-2) face the Minnesota Lynx (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Lynx matchup.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN

Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Mercury went 7-15-0 ATS last season.

The Lynx won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Mercury and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 22 times last season.

Lynx games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last season.

