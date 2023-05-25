Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Thursday, Elias Diaz (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with 49 hits and an OBP of .396, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 33 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has homered in five games this year (11.9%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.1% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|20 (87.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.42 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.60 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
