Thursday, Alan Trejo and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 25 against the Rangers) he went 0-for-4.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .225 with five doubles and three walks.

Trejo has picked up a hit in 14 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 28 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Trejo has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 28 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .267 AVG .262 .267 OBP .295 .300 SLG .357 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 2 Home Away 13 GP 15 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings