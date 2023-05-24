A pair of the league's most consistent hitters will go head-to-head when the Miami Marlins (24-25) and Colorado Rockies (21-28) play on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field. Luis Arraez has a .371 batting average (first in league) for the Marlins, while Elias Diaz ranks second, batting .345 for the Rockies.

The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara (1-5) versus the Rockies and Karl Kauffmann (0-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rockies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-5, 5.21 ERA) vs Kauffmann - COL (0-1, 8.31 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Karl Kauffmann

Kauffmann (0-1) pitches first for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In one appearances this season, he has an 8.31 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .368 against him.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins will send Alcantara (1-5) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 27-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 5.21, a 3.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.246.

He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

The 27-year-old's 5.21 ERA ranks 65th, 1.246 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.