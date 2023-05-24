Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Marlins on May 24, 2023
Luis Arraez and Charlie Blackmon are among the players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field on Wednesday (at 8:40 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has collected 44 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 18 runs.
- He's slashing .275/.364/.419 on the season.
- Blackmon has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has collected 48 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .345/.400/.504 on the season.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .450 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Sandy Alcantara Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Alcantara Stats
- The Marlins' Sandy Alcantara (1-5) will make his 10th start of the season.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Alcantara has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 5.21 ERA ranks 65th, 1.246 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
Alcantara Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|May. 19
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|vs. Reds
|May. 13
|7.2
|7
|6
|6
|9
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 7
|8.1
|9
|2
|2
|9
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|3
|at Braves
|Apr. 26
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has put up 62 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .371/.424/.461 slash line on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|May. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 19
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 18 walks and 29 RBI (43 total hits).
- He's slashing .246/.323/.526 on the year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|May. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Rockies
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 21
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
