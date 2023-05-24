When the Miami Marlins (24-25) and Colorado Rockies (21-28) face off at Coors Field on Wednesday, May 24, Sandy Alcantara will get the ball for the Marlins, while the Rockies will send Karl Kauffmann to the hill. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Marlins (-165). The over/under is 10.5 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-5, 5.21 ERA) vs Kauffmann - COL (0-1, 8.31 ERA)

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins went 4-3 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Rockies have won in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 10 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rockies vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+145) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Harold Castro 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.