How to Watch the Rockies vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will play Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Fueled by 149 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 218 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
- The Rockies rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.473 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Karl Kauffmann heads to the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Martín Pérez
|5/20/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-5
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Jon Gray
|5/21/2023
|Rangers
|L 13-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Andrew Heaney
|5/22/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-3
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Edward Cabrera
|5/23/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Eury Pérez
|5/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Karl Kauffmann
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Braxton Garrett
|5/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Max Scherzer
|5/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Justin Verlander
|5/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Ryne Nelson
