Rockies vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Colorado Rockies (21-28) and the Miami Marlins (24-25) at Coors Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Rockies coming out on top. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on May 24.
The probable pitchers are Sandy Alcantara (1-5) for the Marlins and Karl Kauffmann (0-1) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Rockies Player Props
|Marlins vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The previous 10 Rockies matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Rockies have been victorious in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a mark of 10-18 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (218 total runs).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|@ Rangers
|L 7-2
|Karl Kauffmann vs Martín Pérez
|May 20
|@ Rangers
|L 11-5
|Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
|May 21
|@ Rangers
|L 13-3
|Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
|May 22
|Marlins
|W 5-3
|Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
|May 23
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
|May 24
|Marlins
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 25
|Marlins
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.