On Wednesday, Kris Bryant (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

Bryant has picked up a hit in 31 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 13 games this year (29.5%), Bryant has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 44 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .308 AVG .296 .410 OBP .360 .538 SLG .395 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 6 RBI 7 7/7 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 24 15 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

