Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .220.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (27 of 44), with at least two hits seven times (15.9%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- McMahon has driven home a run in 13 games this season (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (43.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.2%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Perez (1-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
