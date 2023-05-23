Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Marlins on May 23, 2023
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Arraez, Charlie Blackmon and others in this game.
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has 43 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI.
- He has a .276/.366/.417 slash line on the season.
- Blackmon will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has put up 45 hits with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .333/.391/.489 on the season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 62 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .383/.436/.475 so far this season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|May. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 19
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has recorded 41 hits with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.
- He has a .241/.321/.506 slash line on the year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 21
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
