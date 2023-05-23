Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (24-24) will visit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (20-28) at Coors Field on Tuesday, May 23, with a start time of 8:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +110 moneyline odds to win. An 11.5-run total is listed in this game.

Rockies vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (1-0, 2.79 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.70 ERA)

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 16 games this season and won 10 (62.5%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Marlins have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Marlins have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (44.7%) in those games.

This year, the Rockies have won 13 of 32 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rockies vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Harold Castro 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+155) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.