The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to watch on a Tuesday MLB slate that features a lot of competitive matchups.

If you're looking for how to watch today's MLB play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cleveland Guardians (21-26) play the Chicago White Sox (19-30)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.273 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI)

José Ramírez (.273 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.268 AVG, 13 HR, 29 RBI)

CLE Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -129 +110 8.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) take on the Texas Rangers (29-18)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.287 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.287 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.304 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI)

TEX Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -164 +140 8

The Philadelphia Phillies (22-25) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (28-20)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.295 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.295 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI) ARI Key Player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.321 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)

PHI Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -155 +133 9.5

The Cincinnati Reds (20-27) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (21-28)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.287 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

Jonathan India (.287 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.288 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

STL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -142 +121 10.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (35-14) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (25-23)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.317 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

TB Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -128 +108 8.5

The Washington Nationals (20-27) take on the San Diego Padres (21-26)

The Padres will hit the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 6 HR, 23 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 6 HR, 23 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.248 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)

SD Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -153 +131 8

The New York Yankees (29-20) host the Baltimore Orioles (31-16)

The Orioles will take to the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI) BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.283 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)

NYY Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -165 +141 7.5

The Atlanta Braves (29-18) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.342 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.342 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.333 AVG, 9 HR, 31 RBI)

ATL Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -201 +168 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) host the Houston Astros (28-19)

The Astros will hit the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.257 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.257 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.305 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

HOU Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -131 +111 9.5

The Kansas City Royals (14-35) take on the Detroit Tigers (21-24)

The Tigers will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.256 AVG, 9 HR, 23 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.256 AVG, 9 HR, 23 RBI) DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.238 AVG, 3 HR, 22 RBI)

DET Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -144 +123 9

The Minnesota Twins (25-23) face the San Francisco Giants (23-24)

The Giants hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.231 AVG, 9 HR, 21 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.231 AVG, 9 HR, 21 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)

MIN Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -156 +134 8

The Chicago Cubs (20-26) take on the New York Mets (25-23)

The Mets will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.299 AVG, 2 HR, 23 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.299 AVG, 2 HR, 23 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.228 AVG, 17 HR, 41 RBI)

CHC Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -110 -109 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (20-28) take on the Miami Marlins (24-24)

The Marlins will hit the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.383 AVG, 1 HR, 16 RBI)

MIA Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -125 +105 11.5

The Los Angeles Angels (26-23) take on the Boston Red Sox (26-22)

The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.254 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)

BOS Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -114 -105 9.5

The Seattle Mariners (23-24) face the Oakland Athletics (10-39)

The Athletics will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.297 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)

Jarred Kelenic (.297 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.276 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI)

SEA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -221 +183 9

