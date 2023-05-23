In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics meet.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Celtics allow to opponents.

In games Miami shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 25-11 overall.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank seventh.

The Heat score only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow (111.4).

Miami is 26-8 when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Boston has compiled a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 20th.

The Celtics average 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.8).

Boston is 49-12 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average 111.4 points per game in home games, compared to 107.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.

Miami is allowing 110.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.9 more points than it is allowing in road games (109.3).

In terms of three-pointers, the Heat have been well balanced in home games and in road games this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've posted a 36% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.9% mark when playing on the road.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home the Celtics average 120.5 points per game, 5.1 more than away (115.4). Defensively they give up 110.5 points per game at home, 1.9 less than on the road (112.4).

In 2022-23 Boston is giving up 1.9 fewer points per game at home (110.5) than away (112.4).

At home the Celtics are picking up 26.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (26.5).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kevin Love Questionable Leg Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee Tyler Herro Out Hand

Celtics Injuries