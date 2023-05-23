After going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.391) and total hits (45) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Diaz has had a hit in 31 of 40 games this season (77.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (32.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 40), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (15 of 40), with two or more RBI eight times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 of 40 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.396 AVG .281
.415 OBP .369
.646 SLG .333
6 XBH 3
3 HR 0
13 RBI 5
9/3 K/BB 13/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 19
18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Perez (1-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
