Player props are listed for Byron Buxton and Thairo Estrada, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the San Francisco Giants at Target Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Ober Stats

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Ober has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 6 1 vs. Padres May. 11 6.0 6 3 3 6 0 at Guardians May. 5 7.0 3 0 0 6 1 vs. Royals Apr. 29 5.2 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 5.2 3 1 1 4 3

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI (36 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .235/.344/.484 on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2 at Dodgers May. 15 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 34 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI.

He's slashing .206/.298/.388 so far this season.

Correa brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 55 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .309/.356/.478 so far this year.

Estrada hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .214 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 32 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .258/.425/.476 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

