Monday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (19-28) and the Miami Marlins (24-23) at Coors Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rockies securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on May 22.

The probable pitchers are Edward Cabrera (3-3) for the Marlins and Chase Anderson for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (208 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule