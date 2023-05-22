Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - Western Conference Finals Game 4
Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and Denver Nuggets (53-29) will square off on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Jamal Murray is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Monday, May 22
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets knocked off the Lakers, 119-108, on Saturday. Murray poured in a team-high 37 points for the Nuggets, and added seven rebounds and six assists. Davis had 28 points, plus 18 rebounds and one assist, for the Lakers.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jamal Murray
|37
|7
|6
|2
|0
|5
|Nikola Jokic
|24
|6
|8
|1
|0
|2
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|17
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is No. 1 on the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the field. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray is putting up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.
- Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Nuggets get 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Bruce Brown.
- Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|31.6
|14
|10.8
|1.2
|1
|1.6
|Jamal Murray
|28.9
|5.5
|6
|1.9
|0.2
|3.4
|Michael Porter Jr.
|13
|7.9
|2
|0.7
|0.5
|2.7
|Bruce Brown
|13.4
|4.1
|2.3
|1.1
|0.3
|0.8
|Aaron Gordon
|12
|4.8
|2.5
|0.5
|0.7
|0.6
