Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 119-108 win versus the Lakers, Porter had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

In this article, we look at Porter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 13.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.9 Assists -- 1.0 2.0 PRA 23.5 23.9 22.9 PR 22.5 22.9 20.9 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.7



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

He's taken 7.3 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the league, conceding 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers allow 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 38 14 10 6 4 0 1 5/18/2023 31 16 7 3 4 0 0 5/16/2023 35 15 10 2 3 2 0 1/9/2023 26 12 7 0 2 1 1 10/30/2022 28 17 9 1 3 0 1

