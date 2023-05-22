Bruce Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Lakers - May 22
Bruce Brown be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
We're going to look at Brown's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|11.5
|13.4
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.1
|4.1
|Assists
|2.5
|3.4
|2.3
|PRA
|18.5
|19
|19.8
|PR
|16.5
|15.6
|17.5
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.8
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Lakers
- Brown is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.
- He's put up 3.2 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Brown's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, conceding 116.6 points per contest.
- The Lakers give up 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.
- The Lakers allow 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Bruce Brown vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/20/2023
|29
|15
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5/18/2023
|37
|12
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5/16/2023
|24
|16
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1/9/2023
|27
|15
|7
|2
|3
|1
|0
|12/16/2022
|35
|11
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|10/30/2022
|28
|10
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|10/26/2022
|33
|18
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
