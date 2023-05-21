Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (28-17) and Colorado Rockies (19-27) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:35 PM ET on May 21.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (2-3) versus the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-0).

Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rockies vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

  • The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.
  • The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (44.4%) in those games.
  • This season, Colorado has been victorious three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (205 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Rockies have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.78) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 15 Reds W 9-8 Connor Seabold vs Hunter Greene
May 16 Reds L 3-1 Chase Anderson vs Brandon Williamson
May 17 Reds W 11-6 Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
May 19 @ Rangers L 7-2 Karl Kauffmann vs Martín Pérez
May 20 @ Rangers L 11-5 Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
May 21 @ Rangers - Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
May 22 Marlins - Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
May 23 Marlins - Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
May 24 Marlins - TBA vs Sandy Alcantara
May 25 Marlins - Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
May 26 Mets - Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer

