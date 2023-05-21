Iga Swiatek 2023 French Open Odds
Iga Swiatek begins the French Open (in Paris, France) after a forced retirement in the quarterfinal of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. Swiatek's first opponent is Cristina Bucsa (in the round of 128). Swiatek currently has the top odds at -110 to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.
Swiatek at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Swiatek's Next Match
In her opening match at the French Open, Swiatek will face Bucsa on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.
Swiatek currently has odds of -10000 to win her next contest versus Bucsa. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Iga Swiatek Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +350
- US Open odds to win: +225
- French Open odds to win: -110
Swiatek Stats
- Swiatek came up short in her most recent match, 6-2, 6-7, 2-2 (retired) against Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 17, 2023.
- Swiatek has won five of her 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 55-11.
- On clay over the past 12 months, Swiatek has gone 19-3 and has won two titles.
- Swiatek, over the past 12 months, has played 66 matches across all court types, and 18.6 games per match.
- On clay, Swiatek has played 22 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 18.5 games per match while winning 66.9% of games.
- Swiatek has won 47.3% of her return games and 79.0% of her service games over the past 12 months.
- On clay over the past year, Swiatek has been victorious in 85.2% of her service games and 47.5% of her return games.
