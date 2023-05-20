Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to defeat Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 37 home runs as a team.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 200 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Rockies rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.437 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-4) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds W 9-8 Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds L 3-1 Home Chase Anderson Brandon Williamson 5/17/2023 Reds W 11-6 Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Away Karl Kauffmann Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers - Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers - Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins - Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins - Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins - Home - Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.