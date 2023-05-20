In Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers will be eyeing a win against Denver Nuggets.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

These two teams score a combined 233 points per game, 10 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 229.1 points per game combined, 6.1 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 28.5 -105 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -115 17.4 Aaron Gordon 12.5 -130 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -130 11.5

