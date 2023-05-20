Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 3
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Nuggets 116 - Lakers 115
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (223.5)
- The Lakers have had less success against the spread than the Nuggets this season, recording an ATS record of 40-39-3, as opposed to the 44-36-2 mark of the Nuggets.
- As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Denver is 6-2 against the spread compared to the 9-4-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 82).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- On offense Denver is the 12th-ranked squad in the league (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.5 points allowed per game).
- With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league.
- The Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
- Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.9% are 2-pointers.
