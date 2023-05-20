Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Porter, in his last game (May 18 win against the Lakers) posted 16 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Porter's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 13.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.4 Assists -- 1 1.6 PRA 23.5 23.9 22.1 PR 22.5 22.9 20.5 3PM 2.5 3 2.5



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

Porter is responsible for attempting 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

He's connected on three threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 116.6 points per game.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per contest.

The Lakers give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 31 16 7 3 4 0 0 5/16/2023 35 15 10 2 3 2 0 1/9/2023 26 12 7 0 2 1 1 10/30/2022 28 17 9 1 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.