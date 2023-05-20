The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, will play at 8:30 PM on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Caldwell-Pope had eight points in his previous game, which ended in a 108-103 win against the Lakers.

Below, we look at Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 10.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.2 Assists -- 2.4 1.9 PRA -- 16 15.9 PR 11.5 13.6 14 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Lakers

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the league, allowing 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 12.5 makes per contest, 18th in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 26 8 3 2 2 0 0 5/16/2023 36 21 2 3 3 1 2 1/9/2023 31 16 3 3 1 0 1 12/16/2022 30 9 1 0 1 0 0 10/30/2022 33 9 5 5 3 2 1 10/26/2022 25 13 4 1 3 0 1

