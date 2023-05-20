Anthony Davis NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 20
The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we look at Davis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|25.9
|23.4
|Rebounds
|13.5
|12.5
|14.4
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|2.9
|PRA
|40.5
|41
|40.7
|PR
|37.5
|38.4
|37.8
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Davis has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 9.7 per game, which account for 13.2% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Davis' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.
- The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per game.
- The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.
Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/18/2023
|41
|18
|14
|4
|1
|4
|1
|5/16/2023
|42
|40
|10
|3
|1
|2
|3
|12/16/2022
|17
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10/30/2022
|37
|23
|15
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10/26/2022
|36
|22
|14
|5
|0
|2
|3
