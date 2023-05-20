The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, face the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Gordon, in his last game (May 18 win against the Lakers) produced 10 points.

Now let's break down Gordon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 16.3 12.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 5.2 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.4 PRA 21.5 25.9 20.3 PR 18.5 22.9 17.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gordon's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the NBA, giving up 116.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers have conceded 44.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the league.

The Lakers allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 39 10 4 2 0 1 0 5/16/2023 36 12 3 3 0 0 0 1/9/2023 22 9 10 0 1 4 0 12/16/2022 32 17 3 1 1 1 2 10/30/2022 31 18 6 0 3 2 0 10/26/2022 28 6 9 5 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.