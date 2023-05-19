Rockies vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (26-17) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (19-25) at 8:05 PM (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
Martin Perez (4-1) will start for the Rangers in this matchup. The Rockies, however, have yet to list a starter.
Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rockies vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rangers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Rockies Player Props
Rockies Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.
- The Rockies have been victorious in 16, or 47.1%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer six times, losing every contest.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (198 total runs).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Ryan Feltner vs Ranger Suárez
|May 14
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Nola
|May 15
|Reds
|W 9-8
|Connor Seabold vs Hunter Greene
|May 16
|Reds
|L 3-1
|Chase Anderson vs Brandon Williamson
|May 17
|Reds
|W 11-6
|Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Martín Pérez
|May 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
|May 21
|@ Rangers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
|May 22
|Marlins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
|May 23
|Marlins
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
|May 24
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Sandy Alcantara
