Friday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (26-17) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (19-25) at 8:05 PM (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Martin Perez (4-1) will start for the Rangers in this matchup. The Rockies, however, have yet to list a starter.

Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.

The Rockies have been victorious in 16, or 47.1%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer six times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (198 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Rockies Schedule