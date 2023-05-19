The Phoenix Mercury play the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023 season for both teams, tips at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Favorite: Sparks (-2.5)

Sparks (-2.5) Over/Under: 157.5

Mercury vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sparks 84 Mercury 83

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Sparks

Pick ATS: Mercury (+2.5)

Mercury (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (157.5)

Mercury vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix was an underdog 11 times last season and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

The Mercury were not a bigger underdog last season than the +120 moneyline set for this game.

Phoenix put together a 7-15-0 ATS record last year.

A total of nine of Phoenix's games last season hit the over.

Last season, Mercury games resulted in an average scoring total of 165.2, which is 7.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Mercury Performance Insights

With 81.1 points per game on offense, the Mercury ranked seventh in the WNBA last season. At the other end of the court, they gave up 84.1 points per contest, which ranked ninth in the league.

Phoenix fell short in terms of rebounding last season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA in rebounds per game (31.2) and worst in rebounds allowed per game (37.2).

The Mercury averaged 13.3 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while forcing 14.2 turnovers per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Mercury ranked fourth in the WNBA by making 8.8 three-pointers per contest, but they sported a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked second-worst in the league.

The Mercury ranked ninth in the WNBA by giving up 8.4 threes per contest, but they allowed a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked second-worst in the league.

Phoenix took 59.9% two-pointers and 40.1% three-pointers last season. Of the team's baskets, 69.3% were two-pointers and 30.7% were threes.

