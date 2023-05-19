Mercury vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In the season opener for both teams, the Los Angeles Sparks take on the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN and ESPN+.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Sparks matchup.
Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Mercury vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sparks Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sparks (-2.5)
|158
|-135
|+115
|BetMGM
|Sparks (-2.5)
|157.5
|-145
|+120
|PointsBet
|Sparks (-2.5)
|157.5
|-141
|+120
|Tipico
|Sparks (-2.5)
|158.5
|-140
|+110
Mercury vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Sparks compiled a 12-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Mercury covered seven times in 22 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, 11 Sparks games hit the over.
- Last year, nine of the Mercury's games hit the over.
