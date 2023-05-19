In the season opener for both teams, the Los Angeles Sparks take on the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN and ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Sparks matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Mercury vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sparks Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Sparks (-2.5) 158 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sparks (-2.5) 157.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sparks (-2.5) 157.5 -141 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sparks (-2.5) 158.5 -140 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mercury vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Sparks compiled a 12-11-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Mercury covered seven times in 22 games with a spread last season.
  • Last season, 11 Sparks games hit the over.
  • Last year, nine of the Mercury's games hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.