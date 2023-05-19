Cedric Mullins and Bo Bichette are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays meet at Rogers Centre on Friday (beginning at 7:07 PM ET).

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) will make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In eight starts, Kikuchi has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves May. 14 4.0 9 5 4 7 0 at Pirates May. 7 6.1 4 0 0 3 2 at Red Sox May. 2 4.1 9 5 5 2 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 5.2 4 0 0 8 1 at Yankees Apr. 21 6.0 4 1 1 3 2

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 61 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 12 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .328/.372/.527 slash line on the season.

Bichette will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Yankees May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has nine doubles, three triples, six home runs, 22 walks and 34 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .266/.356/.475 so far this season.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 18 1-for-1 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels May. 17 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has 45 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 34 walks and 24 RBI.

He's slashing .285/.407/.462 so far this year.

Rutschman has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels May. 18 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Angels May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Angels May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Pirates May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

