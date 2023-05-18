Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Lakers Western Conference Finals Game 2 on May 18, 2023
The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday (tip at 8:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and others in this outing.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-125)
|13.5 (-120)
|10.5 (+110)
|1.5 (+145)
- The 28.5-point total set for Jokic on Thursday is 4.0 more points than his season scoring average.
- Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (13.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Thursday's assist over/under (10.5).
- Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-105)
|4.5 (-128)
|5.5 (-161)
|2.5 (-161)
- Thursday's over/under for Jamal Murray is 25.5. That is 5.5 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.
- Murray has averaged 6.2 assists this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet on Thursday.
- He has connected on 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (+100)
|5.5 (-149)
|2.5 (+105)
|0.5 (-118)
- The 13.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Thursday is 2.8 lower than his scoring average of 16.3.
- Gordon has collected 6.6 boards per game, 1.1 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday.
- Gordon has connected on 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-115)
|12.5 (-125)
|2.5 (-143)
|0.5 (+220)
- The 25.9 points Davis scores per game are 1.4 more than his prop total on Thursday.
- Davis has grabbed 12.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Thursday.
- Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's over/under.
- Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-110)
|9.5 (+110)
|6.5 (-133)
|2.5 (+145)
- The 25.5 points prop total set for LeBron James on Thursday is 3.4 fewer points than his season scoring average (28.9).
- James has pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (9.5).
- James' season-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).
- James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).
