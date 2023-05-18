Find the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently has just one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their Western Conference finals game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena on Thursday, May 18 at 8:30 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Nuggets defeated the Lakers 132-126 Tuesday. Nikola Jokic led the way with a team-high 34 points in the victory for the Nuggets, while Anthony Davis scored 40 points in the loss for the Lakers.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets average are just 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

The Nuggets have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 117.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.7 points more than the 115.8 they've scored this year.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 226.5

