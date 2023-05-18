Nuggets vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - May 18
Find the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently has just one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their Western Conference finals game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena on Thursday, May 18 at 8:30 PM ET.
The teams play again after the Nuggets defeated the Lakers 132-126 Tuesday. Nikola Jokic led the way with a team-high 34 points in the victory for the Nuggets, while Anthony Davis scored 40 points in the loss for the Lakers.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|20
|3.9
|6.2
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
Nuggets Season Insights
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets average are just 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.
- The Nuggets have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 117.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.7 points more than the 115.8 they've scored this year.
- Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.
- The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|226.5
